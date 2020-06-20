Roger "John" Holden
Hanover - Roger J. "John" Holden, 58, passed Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
John was born September 6, 1961, in Durango, CO, the beloved son of the late Kenneth A. and Gloria (Carroll) Holden.
John graduated from Georgia Tech University in 1983 with an Electrical Engineering degree. John was a skilled and respected software engineer for Westinghouse and Northrop Grumman since his move to the East Coast in 1985.
John is survived by two sisters, Linda C. Howard of Edmond, OK, and Lisa K. Holden of Washington, D.C.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.