Roger L. Sweeney, 66, of Abbottstown, loving husband of Bonny S. Sweeney, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.
Born on Sunday, April 4, 1954 in York Springs, he was a son of the late Robert and Nancy Group. A proud US Marine Corps. Veteran, Roger worked at Pillowtex for many years and most recently Walmart. He was member of the Hanover VFW Post #2506 and the American Legion Post #14, where he served as a past Commander. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, performing karaoke, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 43 years, survivors include a daughter, Jessica Sweeney and her fiance', Kris Paxson; two grandchildren, Devin and Alexis Conrad; and his many friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020