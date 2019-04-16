Services
Resources
Roland Boone Sr. Obituary
Roland Boone, Sr.

Hanover - Roland A. Boone, Sr., 84, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.

Born November 12, 1934, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Roland A. and Jean A. (Borusewicz) Boone. Roland was the loving husband of Eileen C. (Backert) Boone.

Roland was a veteran having served his country proudly in the United States Army.

Roland was a member St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.

Roland graduated from City High School, Baltimore, MD. He worked as a salesman for F. P. Winner, and Churchill Ltd., until his retirement in 2009.

Roland enjoyed golfing when he was young, traveling, and especially loved doing things with his grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Eileen, Roland is survived by his sons, Roland A. Boone, Jr. and Matthew P. Boone; four grandchildren, Roland A. Boone III, Joshua T. Boone, Nicholas G. Boone, and Elizabeth E. Boone; and a sister, Patricia M. Krabitz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Monsignor James M. Lyons as celebrant. Burial will be in Lorraine Park, Baltimore, MD. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the church.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Roland's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
