Romaine A. Breighner
A Celebration of Life Service for Romaine A. Breighner will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 pm at First Baptist Church of Littlestown, 5015 Baltimore Pike, Littlestown, PA. A time of refreshments and fellowship will follow.
A Celebration of Life Service for Romaine A. Breighner will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 pm at First Baptist Church of Littlestown, 5015 Baltimore Pike, Littlestown, PA. A time of refreshments and fellowship will follow.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.