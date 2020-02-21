Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
View Map
Romaine F. Emig


1949 - 2020
Romaine F. Emig Obituary
Romaine F. Emig

New Oxford - Romaine F. (Bly) Emig, 70, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late David H. Emig, her husband of 43 years, who died December 9, 2008.

Romaine was born May 16, 1949, in New Chester, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Mary C. (Cooley) Bly.

Romaine is survived by three sons, David W. Emig, Greg A. Emig, and Michael E. Emig and his wife Dana, all of New Oxford, a daughter, Lori A. Bare and her husband Robert of Hanover, seven grandchildren, Justin Emig, Heather Emig, Josh Emig, Kia Cook, Dalton Emig, Michelle Emig and Robert Bare, Jr, three great grandchildren, Raeya Garcia, Natalie Garcia and Davine Garcia, and two sisters, Shirley Runk of Dover, and Linda Dettinburn of New Chester. She was predeceased by five sisters, Loretta Osborne, Ethel Zeigler, Edna Witter, Ruthetta Laughman and Jean Bly, and a brother, John Bly.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Burial will be in St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery in New Chester. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
