Roman Joseph Honhart, Sr.
New Oxford - Roman Joseph Honhart, Sr., 77, of New Oxford, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. On September 17, 1966 in Long Beach, CA he married Maxine Carol (Payne) Honhart and they were married 44 years until her passing on May 20, 2011.
He was born March 12, 1943 in Buffalo, NY, the son of the late William and Florence (Wheeler) Honhart.
Mr. Honhart was a member of Hope Baptist Church, Hanover and was a manager at Cook's Department Store, Hazelton, Ames Department Store, Hanover and Wal-Mart in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his son, Roman Joseph Honhart, Jr. and wife Kathy, Hanover; granddaughter, Harley Honhart White and husband John, New Oxford; great granddaughter, Zoey White, New Oxford; brothers and sisters, Ronald Honhart, Donald Honhart and wife Deb, Carol Osborne, Margaret Honhart and Mary Amacher all of Bradford, PA and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral; service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover with Rev. Dr. Allen G. Harris officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 6 to 8 PM and again on Friday from 10 AM until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Roman Joseph Honhart, Sr. may be made to Hope Baptist Church, 6450 Hope Way, Hanover, PA 17331.
