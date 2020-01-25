Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Neiderer's Banquet Hall
175 N. 2nd St
McSherrystown, PA
Resources
1942 - 2020
Ronald D. Lescalleet

East Berlin - Ronald D. "Les" Lescalleet, 77, passed Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. "Sue" (Thoman) Lescalleet, his wife of 57 years.

Ron was born February 24, 1942, in Hanover, the son of the late Warful and Sarah (Yohe) Lescalleet.

Ron was a lifelong farmer, a member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, the PA Draft Horse and Mule Association and the Williams Grove Steam Engine Association, a former member of the East Berlin Fire Company, Hampton Fire Company, and the Gettysburg Moose, and Ron was a former Reading Twp. Supervisor. He enjoyed, country music, especially Alan Jackson and Bill Anderson, sprint car racing, NASCAR racing, especially Dale Earnhardt, horse pulling and Farmall tractors.

In addition to his wife Sue, Ron is survived by a son, Bob Lescalleet and his wife Anna of Hanover, a daughter, Becky Miller and her husband Kevin of East Berlin, five grandchildren, Jaime, Michelle, Allison "Sis", Jarod "Buzz" and Taylor, three great grandchildren, Ainsley, Stella and Lylah, two sisters, Sheila Nye of New Oxford and Dolly Becker of Bonneauville, and his loyal companion, his yellow lab Hank. He was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Hoke and Shirley Winand.

Following cremation, a celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 12-3 PM at Neiderer's Banquet Hall, 175 N. 2nd St, McSherrystown. The family invites you to a time of sharing fond memories and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
