|
|
Ronald "Ronnie" Dehoff
Hanover - Ronald V. "Ronnie" Dehoff, 76, of Hanover died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Thursday, April 8, 1943 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Clarence H. and Dorothy C. Smith Dehoff. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Kerchner; a brother, Jim Dehoff; and a sister-in-law, Hilda Dehoff.
A graduate of Delone Catholic High School, Ronnie was the owner of High Street Lunch, Inc. and the High and North Street Taverns. An avid Yankees' fan, he enjoyed fishing in Lewes, Delaware with his late brother, Jim, and cousin Bibby. Ronnie was a known penny collector for more than 40 years and often teased he had more pennies than the bank. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherri Sanders-Hartlaub; one sister, Deb Dehoff; a niece Shelly Kerchner; two nephews, Steve and Scott Kerchner; and his "family" from the North and High Street Taverns.
The family will receive friends at a viewing from 3-6PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to God's Meal Barrel, 413 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or Delone Catholic High School, 140 South Oxford Avenue, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019