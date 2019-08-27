|
Ronald E. King
York Springs, PA - Ronald E. King, 78, of York Springs, PA died Sunday morning, August 25, 2019 at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born January 23, 1941 in Carlisle, PA he was the son of the late Geraldine (Moose) McCauslin and her husband Gilbert McCauslin. He was the husband of Shirley M. (Davis) King, of York Springs, PA to whom he was married to for 60 years.
Mr. King was a 1958 graduate of the final class of York Springs High School. He worked as a type setter at the Gettysburg Times for 20 years before going on to work as a plant manager at the Duplex Company in Mechanicsburg. He was a life time member of the NRA and a member of the American Trap Shooters Association, the Carlisle Fish & Game, the York Adams Fish & Game and the NU-OX Gun Club. He loved shooting sport clays, trap, and skeet, and was the 2011 State Senior Champion in trap.
In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his two children, Jeffrey King and his wife Kelly, of East Berlin, PA, Sharon Shaffer, of East Berlin, PA, his four grandchildren, Tori Berwager and her husband Kenny, Todd King and his wife Kylee, Traci King, Tyler King and his fiancée Logan Myers, six great grandchildren, Aubree Berwager, Kaden Berwager, Harper Berwager, Olivia King, Owen King, Oliver King, and his brother J. Richard "Dick" King, of Mechanicsburg, PA. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Barry Shaffer and his grandson, Cody Plank.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of the service Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 27, 2019