Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
(717) 677-8215
1954 - 2019
Ronald Hewitt Jr. Obituary
Ronald Hewitt, Jr.

Gardners - Ronald Hewitt, Jr. died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home. He was born Friday, December 17, 1954 in Gettysburg and was the son of Ronald and Kathryn (Plank) Hewitt.

Ron loved mowing the lawn and watching baseball.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years; Pamela (Bolen) Hewitt; two sons; Rusty Hewitt of Pittsburgh, and Tim Hewitt of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, Lane, Audrey, and Ellie Hewitt. He is also survived by his sister Ronda Hewitt of Gettysburg; and brother, Rodney Hewitt and wife Robin, of Bonneauville, two sisters-in-law; Donna Kuhn of York Springs, and Karen and Gary Aldinger of Gardners; and two brothers-in-law; Scott and Jeanette Bolen of York Springs and Roger Bolen of Gardners.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
