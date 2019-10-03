Services
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
Ronald L. Simons Obituary
Gettysburg - Ronald Loney Simons, 83, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.

Born June 3, 1936 in Baltimore County, MD, he was a son of the late Mack Loney Simons and Pauline Elizabeth Little Simons.

Prior to retirement, Mr. Simons had worked as a tree trimmer for Asplundh Tree Removal. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting pool. He was a football fan and loved his historic Ford Mustang convertible.

Surviving are his daughter, Dawn Simons of Texas; stepdaughters, Idonia I. Klunk of Hanover, PA and Micky Smith of Walnut Cove, NC; stepson, Larry Fritz of Fairfield, PA; brother, Roger Simons of Finksburg, MD; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his significant other, Goldie Fritz, and by his siblings, George, Edward, Glenn, Robert, Richard, Roy and Frank Simons, William Little and Nancy Little.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD.

Those who wish may make contributions in Mr. Simons' memory to .

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
