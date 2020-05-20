Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Zartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Zartman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. Zartman Obituary
Ronald L. Zartman

New Oxford - Ronald L. Zartman, 77, of New Oxford, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the York Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born October 28, 1942 in Littlestown, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond C. and Pauline W. (Kress) Zartman, Sr. Ronald was the loving husband of the late Dorothy L. (Laughman) Zartman who died December 14, 2017.

Ronald was a safety director at BMY for over twenty years and later worked as a painter.

Ronald was a member of the Hanover Home Association, Hanover Elks, Hanover Eagles, and the McSherrystown Moose.

Ronald is survived by his sons, Doug J. Zartman and Jeanette Winand of Thomasville, PA and Allen L. Zartman and his wife Theresa of McSherrystown, PA; a stepson, David Myers and his wife Susan of Abbottstown, PA; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a stepson, Timothy Myers; a grandson, Joshua Zartman; and two brothers.

In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, the service for Ronald will be held privately. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now