Ronald L. Zartman
New Oxford - Ronald L. Zartman, 77, of New Oxford, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the York Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Born October 28, 1942 in Littlestown, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond C. and Pauline W. (Kress) Zartman, Sr. Ronald was the loving husband of the late Dorothy L. (Laughman) Zartman who died December 14, 2017.
Ronald was a safety director at BMY for over twenty years and later worked as a painter.
Ronald was a member of the Hanover Home Association, Hanover Elks, Hanover Eagles, and the McSherrystown Moose.
Ronald is survived by his sons, Doug J. Zartman and Jeanette Winand of Thomasville, PA and Allen L. Zartman and his wife Theresa of McSherrystown, PA; a stepson, David Myers and his wife Susan of Abbottstown, PA; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a stepson, Timothy Myers; a grandson, Joshua Zartman; and two brothers.
In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, the service for Ronald will be held privately. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020