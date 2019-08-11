|
Ronald Paul Stringer
New Oxford - Ronald Paul Stringer, 74, of New Oxford, PA, entered God's eternal care Saturday, August 3, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital.
Born July 23, 1945 in Sacramento, California, he was the son of the late Paul and Una (Downes) Stringer. Ron was the loving husband of Linda K. (Miller) Stringer with whom he shared fifty-five years of marriage on December 24, 2018.
Ron retired from McCormick & Company, Inc., as Director of Integrated Technologies with over thirty-seven years of service. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Greater Baltimore Health Alliance, a member of the Board of Directors and Webmaster for the McCormick Retiree Association, past President and Treasurer of Harmony Ridge Railroad Club, a volunteer in Dispatch at Cross Keys, a member of the Flying Club of Parkton, MD, and former member of the Eureka Volunteer Ambulance and Fire Company of Stewartstown, PA.
Ron enjoyed woodworking, trains, airplanes, computers and traveling with his wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law as well as spending time with his wife, family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife, Linda, Ron is survived by three daughters, Kelly L. Matthews of Bloxom, VA, Stacey A. Thompson of Stewartstown, PA, and Jody M. Florence of Avon Lake, OH; six grandchildren, Lee, Ben, Madison, Kennedy, Luke, and Zane; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Grayson; and a sister, Paula Garrison of Delton, Michigan. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Stringer; and a sister, Velda Sabia.
Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate and remember Ron's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Nicarry Meeting House at the Brethren Home, 2290 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA, with the Rev. Linda Titzel officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Meeting House. Burial will be in Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, Maryland in a private ceremony.
The family welcomes memorial contributions in Ron's name to the Good Samaritan Fund at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350 or flowers.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 11, 2019