Ronald W. Grow


1949 - 2019
Ronald W. Grow Obituary
Ronald W. Grow

Abbottstown - Ronald W. Grow, 70, formally of Abbottstown, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Colonial Manor in York.

Ronald was born January 25, 1949, in Muncie, IN, the son of the late Clyde E. and Mabel M. (Georgemiller) Grow.

Ronald served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the American Mechanics in Knoxville, TN.

Ronald is survived by a stepbrother, Thomas Wyninger of Muncie, IN, and two stepsisters, Tina Duncan of Bordon, IN, and Sheila Taylor of Fishers, IN.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 E. 33rd St, New York, NY 10016. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 30, 2019
