Rose A. McMaster
Abbottstown - Rose Ann McMaster, 74, of Abbottstown, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA.
Born October 17, 1945, in Abbottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Loretta A. (Breighner) McMaster.
Rose worked as a winder at the former Revonah Spinning Mills for seventeen years until retiring.
Rose was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Abbottstown, PA.
Rose is survived by her sisters, Janet M. Rinehart of Thomasville, PA, Susan R. Armstrong of East Berlin, PA, Alice M. Noel of Hanover, PA, and Donna E. Benedict of Hanover, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary A. Anthony and Pauline B. Myers; and a brother, Paul J. McMaster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Road, Abbottstown, PA, with Father Philip G. Burger as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Catholic Church Cemetery. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 11:00AM-12:00PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the church.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the Paramount Nursing Home staff for the wonderful care Rose received over the years. You became family to Rose. A special thank you to longtime friend, Carolyn Duncan, you truly were very dear and special to Rose. Thank you for the many visits and goodies. Coretta and Betty for their friendship over the years, you too were a blessing and very special to Rose
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020