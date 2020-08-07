Rose M. Lawrence
McSherrystown - Rose M. Lawrence, 79, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover.
Born December 29, 1940 in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of the late Bernard J. and Mildred C. (Staub) Lawrence.
Rose was retired from the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, McSherrystown and the Secular Order of Franciscans, a 1959 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown and a 1967 graduate of Holy Spirit Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. Rose was an amateur photographer, a baker - known for "Aunt Rosie's Cookies", and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are eleven siblings, Joseph L. Lawrence (Jane) of McSherrystown, Bernard F. Lawrence of Gettysburg, Anthony L. Lawrence (Sharon) of Hanover, Regina L. Lawrence (William), Teresa C. Lawrence, Loretta B. Riser (John), Margaret A. Lawrence, and Catherine F. Lawrence all of McSherrystown, Eileen L. Kindig (John) of Hanover, Rita C. Lawrence (Thomas) and Anita L. Zeigler (William) all of McSherrystown; a brother-in-law Loyola "Jack" Krepps of Hanover; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Krepps, and a sister-in-law Irene Lawrence.
Services and burial will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Rose may be made to Annunciation Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com