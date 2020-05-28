Rose M. Murren
New Oxford - Rose M. Murren, 72, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was the wife of David J. Murren Sr. to whom she was married 52 years.
Greeting her in Heaven was her mother Catherine, father Edgar, stepmother Mary, sister Lucinda and niece Jennifer.
Rose was known by many names: Rosie, Honey, Mom, Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandma, Mimi, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Godmother, Neighbor and Friend. She mastered all of her titles and was loved by everyone she met. Rose was a devoted member of Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
She enjoyed and cherished spending time with family, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Rose enjoyed laying in the sun, sewing, puzzles, watching Hallmark channel movies, playing cards, and games on her iPad.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, David Murren Jr. and wife Tina of Akron, OH, Robert Murren and wife Amy of East Berlin, and JoAnn Kirkpatrick of New Oxford; six grandchildren, David III, Abigail, Jacob, Brady, Andrew and Isabelle; and five siblings, Sr. Barbara Worley, SSJ, Mary "Kate" Feeser and husband Tom, Edgar C. B. Worley Jr. and wife Lynn, James A. Worley and wife Cheryl and Gertrude Noel and husband Bill.
A Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Edgegrove with Rev. Joseph R. Howard officiating. A memorial mass will be held at a later date due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. Friends and relatives will be received 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, and because of all they have done for the family, donations in Rose's name may be made to: Pink Out, Inc. 1150 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 (www.pinkoutinc.org.)
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
New Oxford - Rose M. Murren, 72, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was the wife of David J. Murren Sr. to whom she was married 52 years.
Greeting her in Heaven was her mother Catherine, father Edgar, stepmother Mary, sister Lucinda and niece Jennifer.
Rose was known by many names: Rosie, Honey, Mom, Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandma, Mimi, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Godmother, Neighbor and Friend. She mastered all of her titles and was loved by everyone she met. Rose was a devoted member of Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
She enjoyed and cherished spending time with family, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Rose enjoyed laying in the sun, sewing, puzzles, watching Hallmark channel movies, playing cards, and games on her iPad.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, David Murren Jr. and wife Tina of Akron, OH, Robert Murren and wife Amy of East Berlin, and JoAnn Kirkpatrick of New Oxford; six grandchildren, David III, Abigail, Jacob, Brady, Andrew and Isabelle; and five siblings, Sr. Barbara Worley, SSJ, Mary "Kate" Feeser and husband Tom, Edgar C. B. Worley Jr. and wife Lynn, James A. Worley and wife Cheryl and Gertrude Noel and husband Bill.
A Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Edgegrove with Rev. Joseph R. Howard officiating. A memorial mass will be held at a later date due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. Friends and relatives will be received 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, and because of all they have done for the family, donations in Rose's name may be made to: Pink Out, Inc. 1150 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 (www.pinkoutinc.org.)
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from May 28 to May 31, 2020.