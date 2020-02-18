|
Rose M. Spurlock, 82, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Robert M. Spurlock, with whom she shared 24 years of marriage.
Born December 17, 1937 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Martin A. and Margaret M. (Pentz) Klunk.
Rose retired from High Street Tavern, Hanover after working as a bartender for many years. She was a diehard Baltimore Orioles fan and enjoyed playing cards, outings at Codorus State Park, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are seven children, Debra Fox and companion Chris Huth of Hanover, Teresa Freeman of Hanover, Ruth May of Hanover, Robert May and wife Lisa of Browns Dam, Shane Diehl and wife Jennifer of Hanover, Robin Spurlock, and Anthony Spurlock; daughter-in-law, Patti May of Ardentsville; sixteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel May and twelve siblings, Charles, Donald, Harry, William, Raymond, Edward, Bernard, Paul, and Thomas Klunk Sr., and Agnes Klunk, Gloria Phillips, and Joyce Ginter.
Services and burial will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Rose may be made to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020