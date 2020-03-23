Services
Rose Marie Hoff Obituary
Rose Marie Hoff

Hanover - Rose Marie Hoff, 79 of Hanover, PA, formerly of Manchester, MD, passed peacefully Sunday March 22, 2020 at the Columbia Cottage in Hanover, PA. Born April 9, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth V. and Catherine Marie Tracey Heindel. She was the wife of the late Donald W. Hoff, her husband of 41 years.

Rose was a homemaker. She was a graduate of the Eichelberger High School in Hanover, PA, and upon graduation she worked for the Columbia Gas Co. of York, PA. She was a past member of the Venture Club of Hanover, was an Orioles fan and an avid reader. Rose enjoyed singing and was an animal lover.

Rose is survived by her devoted daughter and caregiver: Julie Hoff Parkins of Manchester, MD and son: David Hoff of Deep Creek, MD, grandchildren: Mason and Morgan and her siblings: Elsie Coppersmith and husband Kenneth of Hanover, PA and Jean Heindel of New Oxford, PA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Columbia Cottage for their exceptional care of Rose while she was living there.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Asso., 108 Byte Dr. #103, Frederick, MD 21702.

Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
