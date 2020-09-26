1/1
Rosella M. Chronister
Rosella M. Chronister

Hanover - Rosella M. Chronister, 83, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home, York, PA.

Born January 16, 1937, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Glenn G. and Blanche I. (Crushong) Pittman. Rosella was the loving wife of the late Robert C. Chronister who died August 2, 2015 and with whom she shared forty-eight years of marriage.

Rosella was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Hanover, PA.

Rosella attended the Eichelberger High School and worked as a custodian at the Conewago Valley School District for over fourteen years until her retirement in 1999.

Rosella enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Rosella is survived by a son, David E. Chronister and wife Leslie of Bainbridge, PA; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel E. Chronister in 1973 and a brother, Robert L. Kuhn, Sr.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held 10 Am, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, coroner of Boundary and Westminster Avenues, Hanover, PA.

Contributions in Rosella's memory may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
