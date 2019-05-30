Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Resources
Rosella V. Hartlaub


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosella V. Hartlaub Obituary
Rosella V. Hartlaub

Hanover - Rosella V. Hartlaub, 86, of Hanover, died Mon, May 27, at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the wife of Robert A. Hartlaub, Sr. who died Dec 27, 2011. Born Nov 3, 1932 in Carroll County, Rosella was a secretary for the family business, Hartlaub's Auto Parts of Gettysburg.

Surviving are her children: Victoria L. Martin & Edward S., Jr. of Littlestown; Lucy M. Knight & Charlie W. of Gettysburg; Linda S. Morrison of New Oxford; Samuel T. Hartlaub & Cindy A. of Gettysburg; her stepson Robert A. Hartlaub, Jr. of Littlestown; her 11 grandchildren: Kevin & Nathan Hartlaub, Rebecca Cook, George Staub, Amy Zinn, Patrick Knight, Robert Hartlaub, Edward, Brad & Justin Martin and Shannon Watson and her 15 great grandchildren. Rosella was predeceased by several sisters. She was a member of Gates of Praise Worship Center of Littlestown. She enjoyed crocheting and the mountains, going to Tropical Treat, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Funeral Service is Friday, May 31, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Connie Laird officiating. Viewing is Thursday 6 - 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hanover. Memorials in Rosella's name may be sent to the . Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 30, 2019
