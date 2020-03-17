|
|
Rosetta (Houser) Slagle
Rosetta (Houser) Slagle, born September 20, 1944 in Frederick, Maryland, died at her home on March 12, 2020. Rosetta, daughter of Oscar and Alice Houser, was born at Frederick Memorial Hospital and lived for most of her youth on a family farm in Union Bridge, Md. She attended South Western High School and graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1962. It was there she met her sweetheart and eventual husband of 53 years, James R. Slagle, Jr. They married in 1963 and lived both in McSherrystown and eventually Hanover together for 53 years before his death in 2016.
In her early work life, she worked as a seamstress at Middleburg Sewing Factory, Hanover, in the kitchen at the Mark Stevens Restaurant and eventually in the fun-loving office of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in McSherrystown for many years. Some of her life long friendships were made working at A.B.V.M. After leaving A.B.V.M. she drove school children for both Lincoln Intermediate Unit and School Express. Even into retirement, she volunteered and drove a transportation van for seniors once a week at the Brethern Home in New Oxford. She was an active Womens auxiliary member at the McSherrystown Knights of Columbus and active member of McSherrystown Moose.
She is survived by her children: James R. and wife, Ginger Slagle of Hanover, Jeffrey Slagle and partner Brenda Pritt of Fairfield and Jennifer and Rich Waldo, of Frederick Md along with 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, 2 grand dogs, Heinz and Bentley, her brother, Glenn Houser and sister Mary Houser, her in-laws: MaryLaRue Houser of Littlestown, Nancy and Bob Clouser of Hanover, Elaine Sponseller of Hanover, Thomas and Bernadine Slagle of Spring Grove, Dorothy Slagle of Hanover, Michael Slagle of Hanover, David and Brenda Slagle of Mechanicsburg and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Alice Houser, brother, Robert Houser, brothers in-law, Jack Slagle and Anthony ( Bubba) Slagle, Vernon Sponseller of Hanover and sister-in-law, Judi Robinson.
She loved to gamble, play the horses, play cards with her weekly crew, read a good book, watch the game show network and vacation with her family in the woods. She had a ready, fun-loving smile, infectious laugh and as many have said, "didn't mince words". She loved a good laugh, told a good story and it is said that heaven got a little bit louder on March 12th.
A celebration of life will be planned in the near future, once our world calms down and we can gather safely, most likely around a horse racing event, as the Derby was her favorite. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any monetary donations to the Adams County ASPCA https://www.adamscountyspca.org/adopt-a-dog or 717-334-8876.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020