Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Churc
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Brillhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross H. Brillhart


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ross H. Brillhart Obituary
Ross H. Brillhart

New Oxford - Ross H. Brillhart, 92, of New Oxford, husband of Doris Mummert Brillhart, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Brethren Home Community.

Born on Friday, July 9, 1926 in Marburg Twp., he was a son of the late George D. and Virgie I. Becker Brillhart. The last of his siblings, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Alfred W., Edward B. and Clyde D. Brillhart and two sisters, Beatrice M. Mohr and Ruby J. Sotdorus.

Ross attended Snyder's one room school house for eight grades and graduated from Codorus Township High School. He worked on the family farm and later worked for the Nace Rhodes Company before going to Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 20 years. Following retirement, he worked for Town and Country Apartments and Sotdorus Motor Company. He was a proud member of St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church, where he was a lifetime member and served as a treasurer for 12 years. He was a member of the Exchange Club of Hanover, where he served as Past President.

In addition to his wife of 73 years, he is survived by a son, David R. Brillhart of Spring Grove; a daughter, Jill L. LeGore and her husband, Anthony of Hanover; four grandchildren, Nichole Fowler and her husband, Christopher, Katherine Hall and her husband, Anthony, all of Quarryville, Alex LeGore and his wife, Tasha, of New Oxford, and Abigail Moreira and her husband, Nick of Beaver, PA; six great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Kohen, Jordan, Maycie, Hailey, Emily, and baby boy Moreira who will arrive in September.

The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Dubs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday at Panebaker Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now