Ross H. Brillhart



New Oxford - Ross H. Brillhart, 92, of New Oxford, husband of Doris Mummert Brillhart, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Brethren Home Community.



Born on Friday, July 9, 1926 in Marburg Twp., he was a son of the late George D. and Virgie I. Becker Brillhart. The last of his siblings, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Alfred W., Edward B. and Clyde D. Brillhart and two sisters, Beatrice M. Mohr and Ruby J. Sotdorus.



Ross attended Snyder's one room school house for eight grades and graduated from Codorus Township High School. He worked on the family farm and later worked for the Nace Rhodes Company before going to Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 20 years. Following retirement, he worked for Town and Country Apartments and Sotdorus Motor Company. He was a proud member of St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church, where he was a lifetime member and served as a treasurer for 12 years. He was a member of the Exchange Club of Hanover, where he served as Past President.



In addition to his wife of 73 years, he is survived by a son, David R. Brillhart of Spring Grove; a daughter, Jill L. LeGore and her husband, Anthony of Hanover; four grandchildren, Nichole Fowler and her husband, Christopher, Katherine Hall and her husband, Anthony, all of Quarryville, Alex LeGore and his wife, Tasha, of New Oxford, and Abigail Moreira and her husband, Nick of Beaver, PA; six great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Kohen, Jordan, Maycie, Hailey, Emily, and baby boy Moreira who will arrive in September.



The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Dubs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday at Panebaker Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com