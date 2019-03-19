|
|
Roy Craumer
Hanover - Roy Craumer, Jr. 84, of Hanover, passed peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the home of his son Tony. He was the husband, for 50 years, of Virginia "Pat" (Klinedinst) Craumer who died March 5, 2007.
Born on Tuesday, September 18, 1934 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Roy Sr. and Beulah (Plunkert) Craumer.
Roy attended Eichelberger High School and earned his GED in August of 1973. Roy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force spending 16 months in N. Africa and later earning the National Defense Medal for service during the Korean War. He was a life member of the Harold H. Bair American Legion Post 14, the VFW Post 2506 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1406. He was also a member of the AMVETS Post 22, and the Loyal Order of Moose #227, Hanover, St. Paul's Dubs Lutheran Church, Hanover and a past member of theYork & Adams Beagle Club.
In recent years, Roy enjoyed spending time with his family at the cabin in Potter County. In earlier years he enjoyed hunting, woodworking and running his beagle dogs. Roy was the owner of "Roy Craumer, Jr. Remodeling and Building Contractor" for 30 years prior to retiring in 1996.
Survivors include his loving companion, Helena Seigman; his two sons, Steven R. Craumer and Tony W. Craumer and wife Jeannie, all of Hanover; his favorite grandson, Shaun W. Craumer of Stewartstown, PA and many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosella Kehr and step-sister, Annabelle Hewitt.
A service to celebrate the life of Roy Craumer will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Dubs Union Church, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover with Pastor Scott Sager officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be from 6 to 8pm on Wednesday at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover and again on Thursday from 10am until the time of the service at church. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover where full military honors will be provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Dubs Lutheran Church, at the above address or to the Hanover & Spring Grove In-Home Hospice Program of the Visiting Nurses, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Roy Craumer, Jr. and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 19, 2019