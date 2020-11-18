1/1
Ruby A. Runion-Kelley
Ruby A Runion-Kelley

On November 16, 2020, Ruby A. Runion-Kelley (nee Ayers) passed away at age 94. She was born in Little Rock Creek, Mitchell County, North Carolina, and prior resident of Spring Grove, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Jacob B. Runion and the late Fred T. Kelley; devoted mother of Brenda C. Ferguson-Blondheim and her husband James, and James D. Runion and his wife Lorie (nee Doll); dear sister of C.H. Ayers, Jr; loving grandmother of Richard Ferguson, Jr., Robert Ferguson and his wife Andrea, Benjamin Runion and his wife Nacale and Jessica Runion; cherished great grandmother of four great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren, and the late great great grandchild Amaya Robinson. Ruby is also survived by many other family members and friends.

Ruby was a faithful Christian and served in the church as a Sunday school teacher and held the office of treasurer. She was present member of Perry Hall Baptist Church. Former member of Oakview Baptist Church and Roan Valley Baptist.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Henline-Hughes Funeral Home, 85 Crimson Laurel Way, Bakersville, NC 28705, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10-11am. Funeral services will follow, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment services will follow at Roan Valley Cemetery, in Bakersville, NC. Memorial donations may be made in Ruby's honor to the Samaritan Purse at www.samaritanpurse.org Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
