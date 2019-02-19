|
Russell Fish
Hanover - Russell Edward Fish, 68, of Hanover, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Patricia M. (Michels) Fish, Hanover. Together they shared 46 years of marriage.
He was born December 13, 1950 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Vernon Riley and Clara May (Wandricke) Fish.
Russell will be remembered by those who have crossed his path as a poet, a musician, and an unapologetically joyful soul. If given a crust of bread for lunch he would have gushed about how it was just what he had hoped for. When asked by someone else to share it he would have said he was too full to finish anyways and was glad to see it not go to waste. Russell, above all, was a servant. He served his family, he served his country, and with the deepest of passion he served the Lord. He will be missed dearly by the former and welcomed joyously by the latter.
In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by his children, Nathaniel Fish and wife Suzanne and their sons Malachi and Gideon, Phoenix, AZ; Bethany Johnson and husband Erik and their sons, Noah, Neil and Naaman, Southbury, CT and Tabitha Etlinger and husband Daniel and their children, Aurora and Orion, Tampa, FL; sisters, Nancy Hutmier and husband Louis, Pittsburgh, PA, Betty Ann Foss, Zelienople, PA, Sally Seidling and husband Gene, Pittsburgh, PA and Katherine Long and husband Stanley, Anchorage, AK and brother, Joseph Fish and wife Jacqueline, Pittsburgh, PA.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Frederick Fish and Raymond Fish.
A service to celebrate the life of Russell Fish will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 7 PM at Hanover First Church, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover with Pastor Scott Morgan of Littlestown Chapel, Outreach for Christ officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories from 6 PM until the start of the service and there will be a reception following the service beginning at 8 PM.
Contributions in memory of Russell Fish may be made to Littlestown Chapel, Outreach for Christ, 1144 Bollinger Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 19, 2019