Russell Ritchie
Biglerville, PA - Russell Lee Ritchie, 58, Arendtsville Road, Biglerville, PA died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home.
He was born July 18, 1960 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Ray and Charity Pritt Speelman. Russell is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon Duncan Ritchie.
Russell attended Jireh Independent Baptist Church in Biglerville. He owned and operated Ritchies Plumbing in the area for the last 12 years. He enjoyed camping and watching NASCAR. But most of all he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by five children; Jessica Allgood and her husband David of Friedens, PA, Dwayne Bowers of Biglerville, PA, Douglas Bowers and his wife Sandy of Biglerville, PA, Ray Ritchie of West Virginia, Kelly Cressler of Hanover, PA, seventeen grandchildren, six brothers and sisters; Bill Pritt of Abbottstown, PA, James Ritchie of Gettysburg, Sis Crouse of Delaware, Kay Holland of Gettysburg, PA, Clarence Ritchie of Gettysburg, PA, Connie Brown of Delaware. He was predeceased by a son, Russell J. Ritchie.
Funeral Services will be held, Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM from Jireh Independent Baptist Church, Biglerville, PA. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the , 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun on June 27, 2019