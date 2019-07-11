Ruth A. Myers



Hanover - Ruth A, Myers, 94, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Retirement Center.



Born October 31, 1924, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Grace A. (Lippy) Saltzgiver. She was the loving wife of the late Emory Russell Myers, with whom she shared over seventy-one years of marriage, until his passing on June 16, 2018.



Ruth was the owner and operator of Ruth's Children Shop from 1959-1972. She then worked for Cremer Florist until her retirement in 1989.



Mrs. Myers was a member of St. David's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA, and a past member of the Hanover Soroptimist Club.



Ruth is survived by a son, Douglas R. Myers and wife Sandra of Hanover, PA; two grandchildren, Mark Myers and wife Jennifer, Matthew Myers and wife Michele; and three great-grandchildren, Amber Myers, Caden Myers and Ashley Myers; one step great grandson, Hunter Morela; and one brother Larry L. Saltzgiver. She was preceded in death by four brothers William C. Saltzgiver, George Junior Saltzgiver, Robert H. Saltzgiver, and Leroy H. Saltzgiver.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Ruth's life will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. David's Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road, Hanover, PA, with Rev. LaDonna Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc. 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, as well as from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to St. David's Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road, Hanover, PA 17331.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on July 11, 2019