Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Harney, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Harney, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth D. Hoffman


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth D. Hoffman Obituary
Ruth D. Hoffman

Littlestown - Ruth D. Hoffman, 90, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The Brethren Home, New Oxford. She was the widow of Bruce L. Hoffman, Sr. who died January 5, 2003. Born September 19, 1929 in Harney, Ruth was the daughter of the late Luther & Florence (Koontz) Angell. She was retired from Hanover Hospital.

Surviving are her daughter, Lisa A. Hoffman of Littlestown; her sons, Bruce L. "Skip", Hoffman, II of Thomasville; David E. Hoffman & Elaine of Littlestown; her 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, a great, great granddaughter; her companion, Allen Bowersox and her brothers: Albert, Gene and Earl Angell. Ruth was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Lee Hoffman, her grandson, Shaun D. Weishaar, her 3 sisters: Luella Strausbaugh, Grace Kerrigan, Doris Flickinger and her brother, Leroy Angell.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Harney and Harney Ladies Aux. Ruth enjoyed crocheting and gardening.

Funeral Service is Monday, December 9th, at 11 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Harney with The Rev. Faye Snyder officiating. Viewing is Monday at the church 10-11 AM. Interment is in Mountain View Cemetery, Harney.

Memorials in Ruth's name may be sent to her church at 5918 Conover Rd., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -