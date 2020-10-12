Ruth Franklin Warner NeidererLittlestown - Ruth Franklin Warner Neiderer, 94, of Littlestown died Friday, October 9, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. Ruth was the widow of Elmer Warner who died in 1970 and Ramon Neiderer who died in 1984. She was also predeceased by her longtime friend, Floyd Bull, in 2015. Born October 21, 1925 in Hedgesville, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John H. & Nellie (Orr) Franklin. Ruth attended Biglerville High School and was a babysitter, worked at Mussleman's and was retired from Stonehenge Restaurant, Gettysburg.Surviving are her sister, Audrey Myers & Lee of Gettysburg; her 6 nieces anf spouses: Bonnie & Doug Van Dyke, Jeanne & Jeff Groft, Nancy & Jim Stehman, Peggy Carter, Bonnie & Larry Ohler and Nancy & Pete Angel; her 3 great nieces, 2 great nephews, 5 great great nieces, 7 great great nephews, 2 great great great nieces and 1 great great great nephew. Ruth was predeceased by her 3 brothers: Howard, Harold and Vernon Franklin and her sister, Thelma Franklin. She was a member of Foursquare Church of Gettysburg. Ruth loved Williamsburg, going to the beach, crossword puzzles, singing, listening to Elvis and spending time with her family.Funeral Services are private due to COVID-19. Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. Online condolences may be shared on