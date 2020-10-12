1/1
Ruth Franklin Warner Neiderer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Franklin Warner Neiderer

Littlestown - Ruth Franklin Warner Neiderer, 94, of Littlestown died Friday, October 9, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. Ruth was the widow of Elmer Warner who died in 1970 and Ramon Neiderer who died in 1984. She was also predeceased by her longtime friend, Floyd Bull, in 2015. Born October 21, 1925 in Hedgesville, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John H. & Nellie (Orr) Franklin. Ruth attended Biglerville High School and was a babysitter, worked at Mussleman's and was retired from Stonehenge Restaurant, Gettysburg.

Surviving are her sister, Audrey Myers & Lee of Gettysburg; her 6 nieces anf spouses: Bonnie & Doug Van Dyke, Jeanne & Jeff Groft, Nancy & Jim Stehman, Peggy Carter, Bonnie & Larry Ohler and Nancy & Pete Angel; her 3 great nieces, 2 great nephews, 5 great great nieces, 7 great great nephews, 2 great great great nieces and 1 great great great nephew. Ruth was predeceased by her 3 brothers: Howard, Harold and Vernon Franklin and her sister, Thelma Franklin. She was a member of Foursquare Church of Gettysburg. Ruth loved Williamsburg, going to the beach, crossword puzzles, singing, listening to Elvis and spending time with her family.

Funeral Services are private due to COVID-19. Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. Online condolences may be shared on

www.littlesfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved