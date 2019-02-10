|
Ruth Klinedinst
Hanover - Ruth J. (Groupe) Klinedinst, 88 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Hanover Hall.
Born Wednesday, March 19, 1930 in New Chester, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Georganna (Trimmer) Groupe.
Ruth was a devoted member of Grace United Church of Christ in Hanover since 1941 and worked as a twister for Malcolm's Spinning Mill in Hanover for over 12 years.
Ruth is survived by two children, Judy J. Myers of Abbottstown, Paul M. Klinedinst, II of York; a sister, Beverly Snyder of Hanover; one granddaughter Molly J. Myers and two great grandchildren, Tyler and Hannah Loveless.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Lee Heiser and her siblings, Nadine Eckenrode, George Groupe, Phillip Groupe, Fred Groupe, Freda Groft and Ted Groupe.
There will be no public viewing and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington DC, 20036 or to Grace United Church of Christ, 100 4th St, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 10, 2019