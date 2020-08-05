Ruth McCord Jewell



Ruth McCord Jewell, 95 of New Oxford, PA, formerly of Bethlehem, PA passed away on August 4, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. She was the wife of the late Clair Jewell.



Born October 22, 1924, in State College, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John Earl McCord and Helena Miller McCord. Ruth was a 1942 graduate of State College High School and attended Cedarcrest College and Pennsylvania State University.



Before she started a family, she was a professional synchronized swimmer and diver for Buster Crabbe in Atlantic City, NJ and worked as an apartment property manager while living in Baltimore, MD. Ruth enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother, raising her two daughters and later loved working part-time during the holidays at Musselman Jewelers while living in Bethlehem, PA. Ruth loved water sports, traveling, and family visits.



Ruth is survived by her two daughters: Donna Jewell Carroll and husband Michael of Deland, FL, and Doreen Gay Jewell Love and husband Richard of Walkersville, MD; Four grandchildren: Chris Carroll and wife Andrea, of Austin, TX, Eric Carroll and wife Aviry of Westfield, NJ, Jennifer Roeder and husband Mark of New Market, MD, and Jason Love and wife Kelly of Sacramento, CA; Four great-grandchildren: Juliette Carroll, Emma and Clara Roeder, and Ryan Love. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Clair Jewell, and siblings Richard McCord and Robert McCord.



Private memorial and interment services will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of the Brethren Home Community, P.O. Box 128, New Oxford, PA 17350.









