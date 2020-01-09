|
Ruth R. Carpenter
New Oxford - Ruth R. (Friday) Carpenter, 86, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at The Brethren Home Community.
Ruth was born October 17, 1933, in Wilburton, the daughter of the late Adolph L. and Lena J. (Fetterman) Friday.
Ruth retired as the Director of Nursing from The Brethren Home Community in 1994. She was a member of the Faith Community at The Brethren Home, an active volunteer at the home and enjoyed traveling and going on cruises.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Jeffrey A. Carpenter and his wife Rose, and Wesley E. Carpenter, Jr, and his wife Judy, all of East Berlin, two grandsons, four granddaughters, six great grandchildren, and four sisters. She was predeceased by a grandson, John A. Carpenter, four brothers, and a sister.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 AM, at the Nicarry Meeting House of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, with Rev. Linda Titzell officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of The Brethren Home Community. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020