Ruthann H. Mavros
Ruthann H. Mavros

Hanover - Ruthann H. Mavros, 76, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center.

Born December 29, 1943, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Grace M. (Alban) Hoffman. Ruthann was the loving wife of the late Robert T. Yingling who died November 5, 1968 and the late Alexander N. 'Alex' Mavros who died June 16, 2019.

Ruthann was a 1961 graduate of South Western High School.

Ruthann was the owner and operator of Yingling Beverage Inc. and was a longtime realtor for ERA Preferred Properties in Hanover as well.

Ruthann enjoyed cooking and traveling and being with her family on holidays, especially Christmas. She was also fond of spending time with and spoiling her granddaughter whenever given the opportunity. She was a great mother and wife and will be deeply missed by many.

Ruthann is survived by her children, Christopher A. Yingling of Abbottstown, PA, and Shawn T. Yingling of Hanover, PA, Nick A. Mavros of York, PA, Evelyn M. Lutz of Frederick, MD; two grandchildren, Zachary Lutz and Brenna Yingling; one great-grandchild, Analia Lutz; and one sister, Martha L. Channel of Hanover, PA.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A public service will be held at a later date.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
