Ryan A. Feeser
Littlestown - Ryan Anthony Feeser, 33, of Littlestown, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Born July 12, 1986, in Hanover, PA, he was the loving son Dale R. and Diana L. (Sentz) Feeser of Westminster, MD. Ryan was the loving fiancé of Deidre M. Haller of Thurmont, MD.
Ryan was a welder at Leonhardt Manufacturing, Hanover, PA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on vehicles.
In addition to his loving parents and fiancée, Ryan is survived by two siblings, Andrew R. Feeser, and Amanda R. Gartland and husband Eric, Jr. all of Westminster, MD; niece and nephews, Ava, Landen, and Bentley; and maternal grandmother, Doris E. Sentz of Littlestown, PA. Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard F. and Catherine L. (Brown) Feeser; and maternal grandfather, Robert M. Sentz.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Ryan will be held at 8:00PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Steve Plank officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 5:00-8:00PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at the funeral home.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 6, 2019