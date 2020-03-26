Resources
Ryan Lee Wilson

Ryan Lee Wilson Obituary
Ryan Lee Wilson

Ocean Pines, MD - Ryan Lee Wilson, 38, of Ocean Pines, MD died on March 24, 2020 at his home. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Dianne Desmond of Ocean Pines and the late William O. Wilson of York, PA

Ryan graduated in 1999 from Southwest High in Hanover, PA and had an Associate's degree in computer science from YTI in York PA. He had a career in sales, finance and insurance for a motorcycle/ recreational vehicle company in Pennsylvania. He was also a bartender and server for many years, most recently at The Lobster Shanty and Nantucket's in Fenwick, DE He loved motorcycles, building computers and computer gaming. Ryan battled Cystic Fibrosis and received a double lung transplant at University of Pennsylvania in May 2015.

In addition to his father, Ryan is preceded in death by his wife Lindsay, brother Keith, grandfather and grandmother, Paul and Marge Desmond of Ocean Pines, MD

In addition to his mother, Dianne, Ryan is survived by his aunts, Linda Cagiwa, Michelle Grudi, Sally Wilson, uncle Paul Desmond and many cousins, and his step mother, Eunice Wilson of York, PA and step brother, Josh Shaffer and step sister Brittany Shaffer.

Due to the current global health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org

or fightcf.cff.org

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Maryland 21811.

To send condolences to the family and for updated service information, please visit

www.easternshorecremation.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
