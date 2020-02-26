Services
Ryan M. Miller

Ryan M. Miller Obituary
Hanover - Ryan Michael Miller, 23, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX surrounded by his family.

Born on Tuesday, October 15, 1996 in Baltimore, he was the son of Tammy Toth of Hanover and the late Michael Lloyd Miller. Ryan is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Myrtle Miller; and his great-grandparents.

A 2015 graduate of South Western High School, Ryan attended YTI in York during the fall of 2017. He had a love for basketball, animals and music. In his spare time, he was hanging out with friends, playing his guitar, or spending time with his cat, Leo. Ryan adored and loved Leo and they were inseparable when together. The family always called Leo his little shadow and angel cat. Leo was with him on his entire journey fighting leukemia.

Ryan was diagnosed with AML (Leukemia) in 2017 and continued his fight through 2020. He inspired everyone with his strength and positive mindset, becoming a hero forever. People always gravitated toward Ryan for his sense of humor, smile and big caring heart. He was truly loved by all.

In addition to his mother, he leaves a beloved sister, Shaylyn Miller; a half-sibling, Justin Wade; maternal grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Toth; aunt Nancy Nusenko and her husband, Michael; uncle Roger Miller and his wife, Terry; and a cousin Colin Miller.

The funeral will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11AM at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. The family will receive friends at viewings to be held from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home.

Please feel free to wear "Ryan Strong" attire or orange and black to support Ryan's journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or by visiting: www.lls.org/donate

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
