Ryan Pugaczewski
Hanover - Ryan Joseph Pugaczewski, 18, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, November 4, 2019.
Born March 20, 2001 in Eldersburg, MD, he was a son of Adam D. Pugaczewski of Hanover and Jennifer A. (Heim) Pugaczewski of Glen Rock.
Ryan was a loving son and brother; he loved his family and they cherished the time spent with him. Ryan attended Susquehannock High School and Hanover High School, graduating from Hanover in 2019. During his time in school, Ryan was active in marching band and also athletic training. After high school, Ryan had aspirations to become a full-time EMT and he also volunteered at several companies. In his free time Ryan enjoyed fresh and salt water fishing; he was musically gifted and played drums, guitar, piano, and several percussion instruments.
In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his three siblings, Robert Pugaczewski and his wife Gina originally of Glen Rock, Rachel Apgar and her husband Chris originally of Glen Rock, Ronald Pugaczewski of Glen Rock; maternal step-grandmother, Libby Heim of Catonsville, MD and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Ryan was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Joseph J. and Mary J. Heim and his paternal grandparents Stanley F. Pugaczewski and Frieda Gabriel Koubek.
There will be no public viewing; following cremation, the family will receive friends to share memories of Ryan at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Grace Fellowship Church, 74 E. Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury, PA 17361. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ryan will be held at 6:45 p.m. followed by a reception at the fellowship hall.
To share memories of Ryan Joseph Pugaczewski, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019