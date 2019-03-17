|
Sally A. Reed
Abbottstown - Sally A. Reed, 77, of Abbottstown, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Cross Keys Village the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford.
Born May 8, 1941 in McKnightstown, she was the daughter of the late J. Thomas and Ethel L. (Rohrbaugh) Reed.
Sally was retired from AMP, Inc with 23 years of service and then worked for Elite Wood Classics Inc. for an additional 9 years. She was a 1959 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Sally enjoyed birdwatching, sewing, the outdoors, gardening and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, David Hilty and wife Sara of Hanover, Joan Ort and husband Brian of Spring Grove, Amy Still and husband David of Abbottstown and Gail Hilty of Parkersburg, IA; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 9 siblings, Joan Gebhart, Suzanne Boch, James Reed, Sandra Angell, Betty Baker, Jay Reed and John Reed all of Gettysburg, Joseph Reed of Galeton, and Patricia Gardner of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Peggy Breighner and Jack Reed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Bill Mummert and Rev. Jeff Kutz officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Contributions in memory of Sally may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 17, 2019