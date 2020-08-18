1/1
Sammy Donald Delph Sr.
Sammy Donald Delph Sr.

Littlestown - Sammy Donald Delph, Sr., age 75, of Littlestown, PA, passed away at home Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Delph; son, John Daniel; parents, Palmer and Ella; brothers, Vernon, John, Franky, David; and sister, Betty Rose.

He is survived by his children; Donny, Tony, James, and Joyel; multiple grandchildren, including Jessica, Danielle, Colton, and Izabella; two greatgrandchildren, Owen and Aiden; siblings, Dorothy Krahn, Jimmy and Emory Delph; and many nieces and nephews.

Sammy had a love of nature. He enjoyed fishing, farming, attending auctions, working with wood, small-engine repair, and spending time with his family. He was a proud Army veteran.

He will be greatly missed by all.




Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
