Samuel J. Wagaman
Hanover - Samuel J. Wagaman, 73, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Colonial Park Care Center in Harrisburg. He was the husband of Donna M. (Whisler) Wagaman who died May 21, 1991 and Rebecca A. (Rebert) Wagaman who died in 2015.
Born July 14, 1946 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Raymond J. "Doot" and Eileen F. (Livelsberger) Wagaman.
Sam was employed at the Bethlehem Mines in Hanover and also Utz Quality Foods in Hanover. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus and loved cars and animals.
Surviving are four children, Bradley A. Wagaman and wife Summer of China, Brenda S. Stout and husband Will of State College, Steven D. Wagaman and wife Wendy of Port Orchard, WA, and Michelle L. Sneeringer and husband Robert Jr. of Harrisburg; eight grandchildren, Karolyn, Bella, Owen, Kayla, Katie, Marissa, Alexandra and Joel; and five siblings, Jeffrey Wagaman of Hanover, Sr. Susan Wagaman S.S.J. of McSherrystown, Nancy Sanders of McSherrystown, Janice Neiderer of Hanover and Dee Robinson of McSherrystown. He was preceded in death by a son, Samuel J. Wagaman Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020