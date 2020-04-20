|
|
Samuel L. Lawrence, Sr
Gettysburg - Samuel L. Lawrence, Sr, 70, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare the Gettysburg Center. He was the husband of Darla M. (Dillsworth) Lawrence.
Sam was born November 22, 1949, in Hanover, the son of the late Francis B. and Mary E. (Lookenbill) Lawrence.
Sam was a member of Intersection Church in Gettysburg.
In addition to his wife Darla, Sam is survived by a son, Toby Lawrence of York, two stepsons, Michael Cole and Christopher Cole, both of Kingwood, WV, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and three sisters, Angie Miller of Hanover, Geri Carbaugh of McSherrystown, and Cheryl Mock of Edgewater, MD. He was predeceased by a son, Samuel L. Lawrence, Jr, three brothers, Bob, Jim and Bill Lawrence, and a sister, Clare Coffey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020