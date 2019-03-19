|
Samuel R. Sneeringer
Hanover - Samuel R. Sneeringer, 83, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Transitions Health Care, Gettysburg. He was the husband of Jane (Sease) Sneeringer with whom he shared 38 years together.
Born February 14, 1936 in Hanover, he was son of the late Edward J. and Mussetta (Schuchart) Sneeringer.
Sam was the owner/operator of S. R. Sneeringer Construction and co-owner of S. R. Sneeringer Appraisals in Hanover. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover and a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Sam was a member of numerous clubs and organizations in the Hanover area, he was a former Conewago Township Supervisor, a Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean War, enjoyed golfing and spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Sandra Mancha of York; a stepson, Trevor Nace of Gardners; three grandchildren, Tiffany Beatrice Smith and husband Jed, Steven Wayne Mancha and wife Kayla and Kaitlyn Nace; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Elliott and Braxton; six siblings, Mary Bowling, Suzanne Sanders, Albert, Robert and Eugene Sneeringer all of Hanover and Carol Michniwicz of Santa Clara, CA. He was preceded in death by nine siblings, Agnes Sneeringer, Evelyn Hess, Pauline Brown, John, James, Edwin, Richard, Mark and Stephen Sneeringer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover with Rev. Timothy Marcoe as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the church Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to the time of the service.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 19, 2019