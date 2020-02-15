|
Samuel Scott Walton
Lancaster - Samuel Scott Walton, 26, of Lancaster, formerly of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home.
Born on Friday, March 5, 1993 in York, he was the son of Gregory Walton and his wife, Lori, of Hanover and Brenda Pfaff Walton and her companion, Kerry Prutzman, of Hanover. Sam is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Shirley Pascoe; a great aunt; and his great grandparents.
Sam was a 2011 graduate of Hanover High School and a 2014 graduate of YTI in York where he received his associate's degree in electronics engineering. He was employed at Rosenberger North America. He participated in 5 and 10k races through his employer to raise money for charities. He volunteered with Music for Everyone in downtown Lancaster and participated in slow rides through Lancaster with the Common Wheel Bicycle Co-op. Sam was a talented musician who played the bass guitar and keyboards. He was an avid reader and loved the outdoors. He drove to California in 2015 to do volunteer work on an organic farm for a few weeks. He had a real sense of adventure. Sam will be remembered for his smile, kindness and sense of humor. He was truly loved by all.
In addition to his parents, he leaves a beloved sister, Chelsea Zawisa and her husband, Zachary, of Lancaster; step siblings, Colin Messinger of Sterling, VA and Erica Messinger of Hanover; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Vivian Walton of York; maternal grandmother, Joyce Rosensteel of Hanover; two uncles, Michael Walton and his wife, Cass, and Timothy Pfaff and his wife, Marina; cousins, Chad and Josh Walton and Corbin, Olivia and Grayson Pfaff, all of Hanover.
A celebration to honor Sam's precious life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hanover Community Church, 1959 Smith Station Road, Hanover, with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at St. Vincent's Cemetery on Monday, March 2.
Sam also loved animals. Anyone wishing to donate in his memory could do so to the Adams County S.P.C.A, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020