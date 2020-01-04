|
|
Sandra L. (Mann) Hubbard
Hanover - Sandra L. (Mann) Hubbard, 79, of Hanover, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the home of her daughter Vanessa, with her family by her side.
Born June 12, 1940 in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of Paul W. and Marie A. (Little) Reese.
Sandy was retired from Hanover Foods after 37 years of service. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown, and was a 1958 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. Sandy loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Scott Mann of Hanover, Tanya Reck and husband Christopher of Pocatello, ID, and Vanessa A. Buchma and companion Todd Wolfe of York; eight grandchildren Andrea Mummert, Brandon Mann, Derrick Mann, Jesse Reck, Jason Reck, Andrew Buchma III, Samantha Wagner, and Adam Buchma; six great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Michael, William, Richard, Stephen, and David Reese, Jane Salvarola, and Marybeth Becker. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Andrew Buchma Jr.; a brother, Thomas Reese; and a sister, Patricia Orwig.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with a prayer service held at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Buchma III, Adam Buchma, Brandon Mann, Derrick Mann, Corey Wagner, and Stephen Reese.
Contributions in memory of Sandy may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020