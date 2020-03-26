|
|
Sandra Reindollar
Hanover - Sandra J. (Stewart) Reindollar, 71 of Hanover passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Wayne C. Reindollar.
Born February 12, 1949 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Maynard L. and Betty E. (McGee) Stewart.
In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by her son, Patrick A. Reindollar and his wife, Connie of Hanover as well as her brother, Maynard L. "Snook" Stewart, Jr. of Hanover.
A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to Caring Hospice Services of Central PA; 101 Good Dr.; UNIT 1, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to a .
Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
To offer condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020