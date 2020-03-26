Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Reindollar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Reindollar


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Reindollar Obituary
Sandra Reindollar

Hanover - Sandra J. (Stewart) Reindollar, 71 of Hanover passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Wayne C. Reindollar.

Born February 12, 1949 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Maynard L. and Betty E. (McGee) Stewart.

In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by her son, Patrick A. Reindollar and his wife, Connie of Hanover as well as her brother, Maynard L. "Snook" Stewart, Jr. of Hanover.

A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to Caring Hospice Services of Central PA; 101 Good Dr.; UNIT 1, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to a .

Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.

To offer condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -