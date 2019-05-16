Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sara E. Childs Obituary
Sara E. Childs

Littlestown - Sara E. Childs, age 83, passed peacefully early Tuesday, May 15, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Sandy Childs for 47 years. He passed on April 2, 2007. Born June 29, 1935 in Duncannon she was the daughter of the late Wilmer and Helen (Hostetter) Bookwalter.

Sara was a 1953 graduate of Perry Joint High School, a 1957 graduate of Shippensburg State College and a 1980 graduate of Western Maryland College. She was a teacher in the public schools of Pennsylvania for 25 years. After retirement, Sara taught for HACC and the Hanover Computer Center for 5 years. She was a member of Bart's Centenary United Methodist Church in Littlestown since 1960 and a life member of the Littlestown V.F.W.

Funeral Service will be Monday, May 20th, at 11 AM at Little's Funeral Home with Pastor Tammy Blose officiating. There will be a viewing 1 hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery, New Bloomfield. If you wish to attend services at the cemetery, the procession will leave the Funeral Home at 1:30 PM. Contributions have been asked to go to Bart's Centenary United Methodist Church, 56 E. King St., Littlestown PA. 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 16, 2019
