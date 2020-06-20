Sara J. "Sam" Little
Littlestown - Sara J. "Sam" Little, 68, of Littlestown, died Thursday, June 18, at her home. She was the wife of Jon F. Little for 46 years. Born June 8, 1952 in Jeannette, she was the daughter of the late Albert & Sara (Zatazelo) Wallace. Sam was a 1970 Jeannette High School graduate and obtained her B.S. from IUP. She was an art teacher retiring from Hanover High School after 38 years, during which time she was named PA Secondary Educator of the Year and was also given the Teacher Impact Award from WGAL. Last year, Sam founded the The Little Art Bank in Hanover and realized her lifelong dream of having a center for the arts for people of all ages and abilities.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Nathan Little of Littlestown and her daughter, Lauren Little of Reading; her brothers, Albert Wallace, William Wallace and Kenny Wallace and her sisters, Millie Cramer, Patty Haggerty and Kathy Mentch, all of Western PA. Sam was predeceased by her sister, Janet Dinger.
If you knew Sam, you know she was always dressed to the nines in her own style. She had a sense of humor and a distinctive laugh. She loved her family and all her students deeply and was always there to help or listen and make a difference in so many lives. Her family is thankful they got to spend time together last year on a trip to Europe and will always cherish those memories.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Little Art Bank, 241 N. Franklin St., Hanover, PA 17331 to help continue Sam's mission of using art to heal and improve lives. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.