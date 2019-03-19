|
Sarah Benton
Gettysburg - Sarah K. (Klinefelter) Benton, 89 of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Jimmy Benton; together they shared 32 years of marriage.
Born August 2, 1929 in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late L. Lohr and Florence R. (Millhimes) Klinefelter.
She was a beautician for 40+ years. She loved sewing and worked as a seamstress for many years. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Sarah is survived by three children, Diane Heller and her husband Rev. F. Edwin Heller of Carnegie, Darlene Allen of Walterboro, SC, Fran Althoff and her husband James of Gettysburg; three step children, Steve Benton and wife Kay of Al, Michael Benton and wife Cheryl of NC, Lynne Davis and husband Brad of NC; a sister, Alda F. Hammond and her husband Walter of Ocala, FL; a brother Leroy L. Klinefelter and his wife Shirley of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Monica Forsythe, James 'Buster' Althoff, Pam Didomenico and Brian Heller: ten great grandchildren, Kourtney, Jarred, Cage, Caden, Libbi, Vivian, Rocco, Michael, Claire, Ian and step grandchildren Bryan Edminston, Ryan Edminston, Emily Benton, Hannah Penley, Michael Benton, Shane Westmore and Brandon Brown and many other loving extended family members.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was predeceased by brothers Clyde Klinefelter and Bruce Klinefelter and sisters, Ruth Lebo and Dorothy Pauline Swisher, and a grandson Grant Feeney
A service to celebrate the life of Sarah will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Dr. Frederick Young officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and then again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the of Greater Pennsylvania, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205 Harrisburg PA 17110.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 19, 2019