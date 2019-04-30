Resources
Hanover - Saverio J. Pendolino, 87, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Ruth A. (Somma) Pendolino to whom he was married 38 years.

Born February 6, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late John and Theresa (LaMontia) Pendolino.

Saverio proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Theresa Urban and husband Frank of Littlestown, Ann Marie Borgstrom of Mt. Wolf, Michele Jenkins and wife Carey of York and Melissa M. Pendolino of Hanover. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Rusty Borgstrom.

Per Saverio's wishes his body is being donated to the Humanity Gifts Registry. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
